Generations of the past spent their time fantasizing about the wonders technology would have in store for the future. As it turns out, advancements in artificial intelligence seem to be doing more harm than good in the music industry. We’ve regularly seen fake songs appear online of long-deceased artists covering new releases, or entirely new tracks together from names like Drake and The Weeknd that receive just as much attention as their own drops. Aside from their voices being used without consent, stars like Nicki Minaj have also had issues with their image being stolen.

A few months back, ITVX launched their Deep Fake Neighbour Wars series, which pairs together unexpected celebrities in a simulated living environment. Among those coupled up are Adele and Jake Paul, Rihanna and Usain Bolt, and Beyonce and Billie Eilish. As The Conversation reports, Kim Kardashian and Idris Elba also appear in an episode together. Rather than their regular, glamorous jobs, the actor is a handyman/delivery driver. As for the socialite, she works as a bus driver in the deep fake world. In addition to all of those, Minaj also appears alongside the youngest Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

Nicki Minaj isn’t Feeling ITVX’s AI Series

HELP!!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!! I hope the whole internet get deleted!!! https://t.co/fFx1SDtj8o — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 9, 2023

Though ITVX’s clips first surfaced online earlier this year, it wasn’t until Sunday (July 9) that the Queen of Rap saw one and shared her thoughts. In the clip she retweeted, her and Holland recount a bizarre encounter with Mark Zuckerberg. While her appearance is pretty on-point, something about the rap diva’s voice is jarring.

“HELP!!! What in the AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory is this?!?!!” Minaj asked her followers this morning. “I hope the whole internet get deleted!!!” the mother of one added, obviously concerned with what her likeness is being used for.

