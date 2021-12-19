tom holland
- RelationshipsTom Holland Dismisses Zendaya Breakup RumorsHolland responded by showing his Marvel co-star love on social media.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsSocial Media Roasts Tom Holland For His Zendaya Birthday PostZendaya's fans were not about to let Tom Holland's birthday post slide.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsZendaya Discusses Dealing With Publicity In Tom Holland RelationshipZendaya recently opened up about "protecting the peace" in her relationship with Tom Holland.By Cole Blake
- TVNicki Minaj Reacts To Bizarre Tom Holland Deep Fake Video: "I Hope The Whole Internet Get Deleted!!!"The footage comes from ITVX's "Deep Fake Neighbour Wars," which has also featured AI-generated versions of Idris Elba and Kim Kardashian.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTom Holland And Zendaya Spotted At Beyonce Concert In PolandThe "Spider-Man" couple headed to Warsaw for the Renaissance Tour.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsZendaya Left "High And Dry" On Date With Tom HollandThe actor has been clocked by the internet for his seeming lack of chivalry.By Noah Grant
- SportsTom Holland And Zendaya Spotted At Warriors-LakersZendaya showed out for her home team Warriors.By Ben Mock
- TVZendaya And Tom Holland Spotted Together At Usher ConcertThe two were having a blast singing along to the hitmaker's music.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearZendaya & Tom Holland Step Out In Style In Mumbai: PhotosThe couple posed separately on the red carpet while overseas attending a launch event.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTom Holland Reacts To Zendaya's NAACP Image Awards OutfitTom Holland shared a cute comment in response to Zendaya's outfit at the NAACP Image Awards.By Cole Blake
- MoviesTom Holland's Spider-Man Will Return To The MCU: DetailsTom Holland will continue to be a huge part of the MCU.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureTom Holland Says He's Getting Off Social Media: "It's Very Detrimental To My Mental State"Tom Holland is taking a break from social media due to its "detrimental" effect on the "Spider-Man" actor's mental well-being.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsZendaya Wishes Tom Holland A Happy BirthdayThe "Euphoria" star wished her "Spider-Man" costar-- and boyfriend-- the happiest of birthdays.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesTom Holland, Tobey Maguire, & Andrew Garfield Recreate Infamous MemeThe three iconic Spider-Men came together for the perfect photo-op.By Marc Griffin
- MoviesTom Holland Says His Mom Complained To "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Crew About His Pee BreaksTom Holland reveals his mom fought for him to have more pee breaks on "Spider-Man: Homecoming."By Cole Blake
- MoviesTom Holland Recalls Making "Amends" With Andrew Garfield On "Spider-Man: No Way Home"Tom Holland says he used "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to "make amends" with Andrew Garfield.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMark Wahlberg Says He Gave "Massage Tool" To Tom Holland, Not A Sex ToyMark Wahlberg recently showed off the "massage tool" he gifted Tom Holland.By Cole Blake
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Being Scouted To Host 2022 Academy Awards: ReportOther stars allegedly being considered are Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, and Chris Rock.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Holland Hints That Short Men Have More Sex Than Tall MenEagle-eyed fans spotted Tom Holland liking a post that suggested men 5'9 and under have more sex than tall men.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureTom Holland Shuts Down Martin Scorsese’s Claims That Marvel Films Are “Not Cinema”Scorsese set the internet on fire with his comments back in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- Relationships“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Producer Says She Warned Zendaya & Tom Holland About Falling In LoveAmy Pascal admitted to giving the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who also ignored her.By Hayley Hynes