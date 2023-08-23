Zendaya Discusses Dealing With Publicity In Tom Holland Relationship

Zendaya says that she wishes she could keep her relationship with Tom Holland private, but accepts that it is not feasible. She discussed the role fame plays in her life as well as her relationship with her Spider-Man co-star during a new cover story for Elle.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” the 26-year-old said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya also discussed how her life has changed since becoming famous. She noted that things became quite different after season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home because it was really overstimulating,” she said. “Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I’d be like, ‘I’d love to, but I think I could ruin everybody’s night. Because it’s just not going to be fun once I’m there.'”

As for Holland’s opinion on their celebrity, he recently discussed dealing with fame during an interview with GQ. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he said while adding that he and the actress “sort of felt robbed of our privacy” when the pics of them kissing surfaced. Elsewhere in her Elle interview, Zendaya discussed working with Law Roach, her upcoming film, Challengers, and more. The interview was conducted prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

