Tom Holland Dismisses Zendaya Breakup Rumors

Tom Holland has dismissed rumors that he and Zendaya have broken up. The British actor went on to post pictures of the model and actress to his Instagram story. The images came from a recent Boulgates campaign Zendaya did, featuring her with black hair and sharp bangs. "This was made for me," Holland captioned one of the shared photos. The pair, co-stars in Marvel's current run of Spider-Man films, have been dating since at least 2017.

The rumors of a breakup began in late 2023 when Zendaya abruptly unfollowed everyone on her Instagram, including Holland. Holland previously denied the rumors last week when approached by TMZ. Furthermore, sources close to the couple said they spent a private New Year's together and the lack of recent public photos means nothing in regard to the status of their relationship. Zendaya has not publicly addressed the speculation.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reacts To Bizarre Tom Holland Deep Fake Video: "I Hope The Whole Internet Get Deleted!!!"

Tom Holland And Zendaya Spotted At Beyonce Concert In Poland

NEW YORK NY - FEBRUARY 16: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving their hotel on February 16, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by ZapatA/MEGA/GC Images)

One of the last major public sightings of the couple came last summer during the RENAISSANCE tour. Video from Beyoncé's first show in Warsaw on June 27 showed Holland and Zendaya dancing and singing along to "Love On Top" towards the back of one section of the crowd. The clip was uploaded to Twitter with the caption "TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING “LOVE ON TOP” AT BEYONCÉ’S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that’s the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥹🥹."

Prior to this, the couple was also spotted at a Warriors game. However, the couple did not go unnoticed during the 27-point blowout against the Lakers. As Fox 40 producer Sean Cunningham noted on Twitter, "30 point Warriors blowout, so I was entertained by Zendaya and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland catching 49ers players George Kittle, Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey practice shooting spiderwebs while seated courtside."

Read More: Zendaya Discusses Dealing With Publicity In Tom Holland Relationship

[via]