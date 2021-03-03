deep fake
- TVNicki Minaj Reacts To Bizarre Tom Holland Deep Fake Video: "I Hope The Whole Internet Get Deleted!!!"The footage comes from ITVX's "Deep Fake Neighbour Wars," which has also featured AI-generated versions of Idris Elba and Kim Kardashian.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKendrick Lamar Almost Deep-Faked Eminem On "The Heart Part V"Kendrick Lamar's video for "The Heart Part 5" reportedly nearly featured a deep fake of Eminem.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTom Cruise TikTok Deepfakes Are Disturbingly RealisticAn eerily realistic Tom Cruise deepfake is taking TikTok by storm, and users don't know what to make of it.By Joshua Robinson