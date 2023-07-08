Throughout her first year in the spotlight, Ice Spice has been single (as far as public knowledge goes). Of course, she was linked to Drake, Lil Tjay, Pete Davidson, and a handful of others as her star continued to rise. Aside from the rumoured celebrity connections, there have also been thousands of fans leaving lustful comments under her thirst traps, many of them claiming the 23-year-old as their wife. While the attention surely boosts the ego, Spice has been too booked and busy to concern herself with the antics of desperate strangers.

She proved this firsthand while backstage at a recent festival performance. While walking past a crowd of fans in one of her signature mini-skirt ensembles, the “Princess Diana” spitter smiled and waved as a few of them chanted her name. Before long, a male voice bellows out above everyone else, “Ice Spice! Sit on my face, please! Sit on my face, please!” Rather than acknowledge the request, the fashionista continues to saunter away with her crew, getting ready to secure yet another bag. Clearly, Spice wasn’t feeling the overzealous festival patron as much as he thought.

Ice Spice Has the World’s Attention

A video of the uncomfortable interaction is circulating online this weekend, with half of the comments praising Spice’s No. 1 “Munch” and the other expressing disappointment in his lack of self-control. “This ni**a not even down bad no more, bro just down and f**kin out 💀,” one person wrote under @nojumper’s post. “I mean you only get one chance, 😂 my man,” another user joked. “He let his thoughts win,” someone else’s comedic response reads.

Speaking of Ice Spice’s breakout hit, the Bronx baddie recently revealed that she has an unheard remix featuring Central Cee that she’s considering releasing in the future. Read everything the redhead had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

