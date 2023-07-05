Ice Spice is currently one of the biggest artists in hip-hop. Although her rise to fame is an unlikely one, she has been able to take full advantage of the opportunities afforded to her. Some people have tried to diminish her accomplishments. Unfortunately, this is something we see happen to women in hip-hop all too often. Moreover, there seems to be this snobbish attitude thrown toward artists who make fun music. Not everyone has to be lyrical. Instead, sometimes it is nice to just let loose and have a good time.

Thanks to Ice Spice’s charisma and naturally fun spirit, she has been able to secure a ton of amazing features. For instance, she was recently on “Barbie World” with the likes of Nicki Minaj. Furthermore, the artist has secured a ton of Billboard hits so far. This string of hits has allowed her to keep her momentum going. Not to mention, it has fans paying attention to all of her moves. Even the haters can’t help but watch.

Ice Spice On IG

Now that Ice Spice has a larger following, she has been more active on social media. Additionally, she has been known to show off her fashion on occasion. Well, just mere hours ago, that is exactly what she did. The artist opted to show off her new pink dress that has plenty of flower prints all over it. The artist was wearing her hair down, and she also had her signature Ice Spice chain around her neck. Overall, it was a very solid look that had her fans singing her praises.

Subsequently, fans are going to be interested in what Ice Spice’s next move is going to be. While she does have an EP out, she doesn’t have a full-length album. Certainly, that is going to change very soon. If there was a time to capitalize on her huge success, it would be now. Let us know your thoughts on Ice Spice, in the comments section down below.

