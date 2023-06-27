Little over a month ago, one of the biggest movies of 2023, The Little Mermaid, finally hit theatres, making Halle Bailey the talk of the town. As the buzz surrounding Disney’s latest live-action remake dies down, another actress is ready to step into the spotlight in her place – Margot Robbie. The blonde beauty will be bringing Barbie to life opposite Ryan Gosling as her Ken next month, and everyone’s inner child is eagerly anticipating what the two stars have in store with director Greta Gerwig.

Others cast in Barbie include Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, and Simu Liu. From what we know so far, the pink-filled flick has the perfect recipe for success, including a star-studded soundtrack that’s been executive produced by Mark Ronson. The industry icon worked with names like Lizzo, Charli XCX, and Karol G to bring his vision to life, as well as Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. The dynamic duo dropped their “Barbie World” joint effort ahead of the film’s premiere, and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Robbie claims that she’s to thank for making the movie magic happen.

Margot Robbie Asked Barbie Director Greta Gerwig to Consider “Barbie World” for Her Movie’s Soundtrack

“I was like, ‘Together? Are you joking?!’ I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds,” The Wolf of Wall Street actress said of her reaction to Spice and Minaj’s second collab. “I was like, ‘Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can’t do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” It has to be in there.’ And [Greta] was like, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to find a cool way to incorporate it.'”

There are still a few more weeks to learn all the lyrics to “Barbie World” before Barbie hits theatres on July 21. We’ve been seeing more and more teasers from one of the most highly anticipated films of the year surfacing on social media, though plenty of surprises are still sure to come over the next few weeks. Read everything we know so far about the upcoming movie at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

