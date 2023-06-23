Many artists would require a long break after achieving the feats that Isis Gaston – better known as Ice Spice – has crossed off her bucket list over the past few months. Instead, the 23-year-old continues to outdo herself, making major moves this New Music Friday (June 23) by unleashing her second collaboration with Nicki Minaj for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. The upcoming film (starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) has one of the most impressive soundtracks of the year, with Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and PinkPanthress among those featured.

We won’t actually see the highly anticipated project hit theatres until July, but ahead of that, Spice and Minaj have shared their “Barbie World” joint effort. It boldly reimagines Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” from 1997 with flirtatious bars that the Queen and Princess of Rap are both known for. Hours after the song dropped at midnight, the New York native’s Instagram feed lit up with behind-the-scenes photos from her video shoot with Minaj. “Barbie ain’t nun to play bout 🌎🎀,” Spice wrote in her caption.

Ice Spice is Living in a “Barbie World”

The photos included show the redhead wearing an ultra-tiny Chanel-style skirt suit set over a bra with tons of miniature shoes and purses attached to it. She poses inside a beautiful pink vintage car throughout most of the post, though near the end Spice did sneak in a few cheeky thirst traps.

All the images couldn’t make it into one carousel, so Spice returned shortly after to reveal more BTS from “Barbie World.” In the comments, both Flo Milli and Lil Tjay have dropped by to show love to their friend, the latter specifically noting how bodacious her booty is.

More BTS Photos

Check out Ice Spice’s second photo dump of the day below. Are you looking forward to hearing her and Nicki Minaj’s new collaboration in the upcoming Barbie movie next month? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

