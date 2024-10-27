Ice Spice Flaunts Her Figure In Her "Fifth Element" Halloween Costume

This is a great look for the Bronx femcee.

Spooky season is upon us, and Ice Spice had a great pick for her (first?) Halloween costume for 2024. She took to Instagram to share some snaps as Leeloo, Milla Jovovich's character in the 1997 sci-fi flick The Fifth Element. The orange-haired humanoid is the perfect look for the Bronx femcee, flaunting her fitness journey's results and boasting nice details like matching eyebrows and even Leeloo's Multi Pass recreated in her image. We're still a few days away from October 31, so maybe she has another costume in the tank that we'll see in due time when celebrations pop off.

In fact, Ice Spice has done a lot of style shifts and new looks these days, so this transitioned pretty seamlessly into Halloween celebrations. For example, she recently debuted a new dark-haired look at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. Not everyone was a fan, but most people seemed to at least appreciate that the 24-year-old switched her style up and hasn't stuck to the exact same image. As irrelevant or superficial as it may seem to some, it's a tool that a lot of artists can use to visually represent their career moves, push their branding, and just look however they feel like looking. Who says they can't switch things up?

Ice Spice's Halloween Costume

Another element is that this helps artists distinguish themselves from each other, and failing to do so could prove important in furthering any existing feuds. This was the case for Latto and Ice Spice, who have at least on one occasion drawn style comparisons amid their supposed beef. However, we wouldn't really put too much stock into that supposed rivalry, as both lyricists seem quite publicly confused as to how and why this rift happened and why the other side is supposedly interested in it.

Such is the vague nature of hip-hop competition sometimes, and it's a narrative that fans still hold on to. In any case, we're sure that Ice Spice will continue to impress and dazzle with her style regardless of whether she's in any rap beefs or not. As one of the first rappers to debut their Halloween costume this year, she started off strong.