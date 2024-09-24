Ice Spice Settles "In Ha Mood" Lawsuit After Brooklyn Rapper Claims His Song Is "Strikingly Similar"

Ice Spice is putting the lawsuit behind her.

Ice Spice has reached a settlement agreement to end a copyright lawsuit regarding her hit song, "In Ha Mood." Another rapper by the name of D.Chamberz had claimed that the track was “strikingly similar” to his own 2021 song, “In That Mood.” In federal court on Friday, attorneys for both sides confirmed their decision to settle, as caught by Billboard.

In the lawsuit, Chamberz had argued that his song earned “significant airplay” on radio stations in Spice's hometown of New York City, including Hot 97 and Power 105.1. “By every method of analysis, ‘In Ha Mood’ is a forgery,” his attorneys wrote when filing the lawsuit back in January. “Any proper comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context will demonstrate that ‘In Ha Mood’ was copied.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

He further argued that the similarities "cannot be purely coincidental" and boil down to "the core of each work." In addition to Spice, the lawsuit named her frequent collaborator, producer RiotUSA (Ephrem Lopez, Jr.), as well as Universal Music Group, Capitol Records, and 10K Projects. All of the parties denied the allegations. Ice Spice first released "In Ha Mood" as a single ahead of her debut EP Like..? in 2023. It reached No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100