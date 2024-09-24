Ice Spice Settles "In Ha Mood" Lawsuit After Brooklyn Rapper Claims His Song Is "Strikingly Similar"

2024 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Ice Spice at the 2024 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on September 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Ice Spice is putting the lawsuit behind her.

Ice Spice has reached a settlement agreement to end a copyright lawsuit regarding her hit song, "In Ha Mood." Another rapper by the name of D.Chamberz had claimed that the track was “strikingly similar” to his own 2021 song, “In That Mood.” In federal court on Friday, attorneys for both sides confirmed their decision to settle, as caught by Billboard.

In the lawsuit, Chamberz had argued that his song earned “significant airplay” on radio stations in Spice's hometown of New York City, including Hot 97 and Power 105.1. “By every method of analysis, ‘In Ha Mood’ is a forgery,” his attorneys wrote when filing the lawsuit back in January. “Any proper comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context will demonstrate that ‘In Ha Mood’ was copied.”

Ice Spice Performs During "Y2K! World Tour" In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

He further argued that the similarities "cannot be purely coincidental" and boil down to "the core of each work." In addition to Spice, the lawsuit named her frequent collaborator, producer RiotUSA (Ephrem Lopez, Jr.), as well as Universal Music Group, Capitol Records, and 10K Projects. All of the parties denied the allegations. Ice Spice first released "In Ha Mood" as a single ahead of her debut EP Like..? in 2023. It reached No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100

Spice is currently gearing up to continue performing on her Y2K! World Tour overseas next month. She's got shows lined up in Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, and more cities through January. She recently made headlines for popping out at Sexyy Red's show in New York City, last week. At that show, she performed her hit song, "Deli." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

