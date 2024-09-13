Ice Spice Makes The Strip Club Come Alive In New "Popa" Music Video: Watch

Ice Spice is still in her "Y2K!" era.

Ice Spice is still rolling out her new album Y2K!, and wants to show that it can still electrify a party. Moreover, the music video for "Popa" just released, and given its multiple visuals involving a strip club and a whole lot of shaking rumps, it's pretty NSFW. Elsewhere, she also flaunts her private jet, vibes out on top of a luxury car, and parties all around. While not everyone in the world was a fan of the Bronx femcee's latest output, she certainly hasn't lost any motivation to keep her foot on the gas. It seems like she's already working on her next step, which is exactly how you should handle criticism no matter whether or not it's valid.

Elsewhere, Ice Spice is just enjoying the fruits of her fame, spreading her image and artistry around to every corner she can find that will take her. For example, she recently linked up with Madonna at a Luar New York Fashion Week show, one of many huge celebrity crossovers that she's enjoyed over the years. We don't know much about next moves, though, especially considering how frantic and busy of a year 2024 was for the hitmaker. But we know she has plenty of extracurricular avenues to develop, and plenty of time right now to think it over.

Ice Spice's "Popa" Music Video: Watch

However, Ice Spice also has to contend with a lot of naysayers, even within the rap game. During a recent talent scout session with Funny Marco, Latto seemed to shade her by comparing her to a female rapper who tried out and, in the Atlanta femcee's view, underwhelmed. "It gives me like... Ice Spice, probably," she remarked. "It was like, ‘I’m so cute, grah.'"