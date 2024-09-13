Ice Spice Makes The Strip Club Come Alive In New "Popa" Music Video: Watch

BYGabriel Bras Nevares33 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Spice Popa Music Video Hip Hop News
Screenshot via YouTube @Ice Spice channel, "Ice Spice - Popa" video. © 2024 Dolo Entertainment, Inc., under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc. & 10K Projects, LLC.
Ice Spice is still in her "Y2K!" era.

Ice Spice is still rolling out her new album Y2K!, and wants to show that it can still electrify a party. Moreover, the music video for "Popa" just released, and given its multiple visuals involving a strip club and a whole lot of shaking rumps, it's pretty NSFW. Elsewhere, she also flaunts her private jet, vibes out on top of a luxury car, and parties all around. While not everyone in the world was a fan of the Bronx femcee's latest output, she certainly hasn't lost any motivation to keep her foot on the gas. It seems like she's already working on her next step, which is exactly how you should handle criticism no matter whether or not it's valid.

Elsewhere, Ice Spice is just enjoying the fruits of her fame, spreading her image and artistry around to every corner she can find that will take her. For example, she recently linked up with Madonna at a Luar New York Fashion Week show, one of many huge celebrity crossovers that she's enjoyed over the years. We don't know much about next moves, though, especially considering how frantic and busy of a year 2024 was for the hitmaker. But we know she has plenty of extracurricular avenues to develop, and plenty of time right now to think it over.

Read More: Ice Spice's Hairstylist Goes After Alleged Back-Up Stylist Who Accused The Artist Of Colorism

Ice Spice's "Popa" Music Video: Watch

However, Ice Spice also has to contend with a lot of naysayers, even within the rap game. During a recent talent scout session with Funny Marco, Latto seemed to shade her by comparing her to a female rapper who tried out and, in the Atlanta femcee's view, underwhelmed. "It gives me like... Ice Spice, probably," she remarked. "It was like, ‘I’m so cute, grah.'"

But a lot of folks out there also know that the hate for Ice Spice (disregarding controversial allegations around her behavior) could come from pretty biased and misguided places. "B***hes hate Spice cuz n***as love spice," Fivio Foreign recently tweeted, speculating as to why she gets so much negative attention. If the music just isn't your thing, then we can't pretend like this new "Popa" music video will convince you. Yet sadly, a lot of critics seem to forget that they can hold that simple opinion instead of turning it into vitriol.

Read More: Ice Spice Critic Slams Her For “Boring” Miami Show

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...