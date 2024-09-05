Ice Spice's Hairstylist Goes After Alleged Back-Up Stylist Who Accused The Artist Of Colorism

The Ice Spice rabbit hole goes deeper and deeper.

Ice Spice has found herself embroiled in a beef with her former friend Baby Storme. Furthermore, she is also beefing with the likes of Cleotrapa, who was on her recent tour. Overall, the issue with Cleotrapa stems from the alleged treatment she received on the tour. Cleo has aired out her grievances online, and Ice Spice has been forced to respond. Furthermore, Ice Spice's manager has also weighed in on all of this, noting that Cleotrapa's management has conceded that their artist is in the wrong.

However, it appears as though this mess is not going to be slowing down, anytime soon. Many are looking to take advantage, especially with TikTok and Instagram being driving sources of engagement. For instance, a video was going viral in which a supposed back-up stylist for Ice Spice accused the artist of colorist comments. Many were shocked by the details in the video, and there was an uproar on social media. However, Ice Spice's main hairstylist has come out to disavow the claims made by the backup stylist.

Ice Spice is Embroiled In A Lot Right Now

Essentially, the hairstyle says the backup stylist was never in the room and that they wouldn't even know anything. It was a pretty harsh counter, albeit one that Spice will appreciate. Now, fans are confused about the situation and simply do not know who to believe. With this new drama unfolding, there will certainly be more people coming out of the woodwork. Whether those people are to be believes, is still up in the air.