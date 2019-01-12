hairstylist
- GossipCity Girls' JT Clears Up Alleged Fight Story: "I'm Not A Bully"JT speaks out after a video shows her allegedly getting into an argument at the hair salon.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Accuses Stylist Of "Cutting All" Her Hair OffKylie Jenner isn't feeling her new haircut. By Dominiq R.
- GramSnoop Dogg Draws Attention To "RIP Kobe" Braids By Talented HairstylistSnoop is putting us all onto this artist's Kobe-inspired work.By Lynn S.
- Crime21-Year-Old Murdered In Her Baltimore Salon Days After Reporting Violent BurglaryDestiny Harrison told authorities, "I'm scared for my life."By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyoncé Calls Mom "Annoying" As She Shows Off Daughter's Natural HairTina playfully teased her daughter as she mimicked Beyoncé's hairstylist.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Says Hairdresser "Pulled A Jussie Smollett", Will File Lawsuit Over AttackBlac Chyna returns from NYC with an axe to grind.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Allegedly Pulls Knife Out On Hairstylist: ReportBlac Chyna apparently got herself into some trouble this morning.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B's 20-Year-Old Hairstylist Quitting Glam To Become A RapperHe's switching lanes with great confidence.By Zaynab