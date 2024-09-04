Ice Spice's Manager Dubs Cleopatra A "Clout Chaser" Amidst Ongoing Feud

He doesn't appreciate the slander.

The more popular Ice Spice gets, the more she attracts enemies. Cleopatra is the latest artist to level unflattering accusations at the "Munch" rapper. She claimed that her expenses were not covered when she opened for Ice Spice on tour. She also said that she was forced to pay for her own wardrobe and hotel rooms. Ice Spice's manager, James Rosemond, Jr., did not like what he heard. He dismissed Cleopatra's story, and accused the rapper of chasing clout because she's struggling to make "hits."

Cleopatra shared her account in a series of Instagram videos. James Rosemond, Jr., however, decided to go to Twitter to air out his grievances. He spent most of September 3 dismantling the idea that Ice Spice did anything wrong. "This is what happens when an artist’s team don't manage their artists expectations when an opportunity comes in front of them," he tweeted. "If you [are] not prepared for an opportunity and your team isn’t properly advancing then that’s on them." Rosemond went on to say that rappers who complain about being mistreated are "corny" and should address their issues privately.

Ice Spice's Manager Denies Cleopatra's Claims

"Openers don't have same things headliners has," Rosemond continued. It's worth noting that Ice Spice's manager never mentions Cleopatra by name. He remains vague while addressing the situation, but given the timing and the attention that Cleopatra's claims have gotten, it's easy to read between the lines. Rosemond accused a certain rapper of resorting to petty drama to boost their profile, while Ice Spice has been able to maintain her popularity by releasing hit songs. The most damning comment, though, is undoubtedly Rosemond's comment about clout chasing.