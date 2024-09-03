Ice Spice's Father Responds To Cleotrapa's Claims That He's Hispanic & Not Nigerian

How long do you see this online battle lasting?

All day and even going back to the wee hours of the night before, rappers Ice Spice and Cleotrapa have been airing out their dirty laundry on X. This all started because of the latter claiming to have received awful treatment while being on the roster for the Y2K! tour. Both have been making wild statements about each other and currently, Cleo has the last word. Just moments ago, she called out the "Phat Butt" MC for lying about her dad's nationality, saying that he's actually Hispanic. Fans have had differing opinions on this tweet, but the artist's father is making sure that his words come across as clear as possible.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Joseph Gaston wants to make it known right away that he doesn't want any part of this. While doing so he sets the record straight and essentially tells Cleo to zip it. "@iamcleotrapa we met twice in the green room. We barely spoke, who said I'm Hispanic?", he began. "Ken I'm gonna dead this right here. I'm a black man. Born and raised in the BX. Keep me out this bulls***". What's even wilder, some people were asking for proof and he said that he's taken an ancestry test to confirm all of this in the past.

Ice Spice & Cleotrapa's Beef Continues To Bring In New Voices

"More like 30% and a mix of other countries like Ghana, ivory coast, Senegal, Mali, Cameroon. Taino." That was a response to someone who said he was even less Nigerian that. However, he doesn't appear to be taking offense to any of this as he says he does have Latino family members. In one breath, Cleo was correct, but nowhere near 100%, kind of like some other things she claimed earlier today.