Cleotrapa Accuses Ice Spice Of Lying About Her Father's Nationality

Cleotrapa says Ice Spice's father is actually Hispanic.

Cleotrapa accused Ice Spice of lying about her father's nationality amid their ongoing feud over the Y2K! World Tour. Cleo addressed the situation in a comment on social media, responding to a fan who argued Spice lied about her father being Nigerian. "Her father is an Hispanic man. I seen him on the tour," Cleo claimed, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk.

In the comments section, fans had plenty of mixed responses. "I didn’t really think she had any black in her anywayssssss. They love claiming us and our culture," one user wrote. Another countered: "Like this if you don’t have to prove your blackness 24/7." One accused Cleo of "going out BAD!" They continued: "this why you need a NDA these women will tell all you business out once they don’t get their way ., EMBARRASSING."

Ice Spice Kicks Off The "Y2K! World Tour" In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Kicks Off Y2K! World Tour on July 30, 2024, at The Anthem in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cleo came out with her accusations about mistreatment on the tour on Monday, claiming she was denied food, not allowed to bring guests backstage, and forced to prepare in bathrooms, among other complaints. In response, Spice accused her of "crashing out" while her manager argued that the misunderstanding boiled down to Cleo's team setting unrealistic expectations. "If another bigger artist hit my client & say come on tour w/ her or him w/one day to prepared. As the manager I would advise my client this is risky, I would then connect w/ the other artist’s mgmt & agent immediately to advance logistics to see if it makes sense. To avoid hiccups," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Cleotrapa Speaks On Ice Spice's Father

Cleo has already continued going off on Spice, accusing her of being on Ozempic and more. Check out Cleo's comment about Spice's father on Instagram below.