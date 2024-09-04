Ice Spice Slyly Trolls Cleotrapa With Chicken Salad Dinner Poll

BYCole Blake102 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM
TOPSHOT - US rapper Ice Spice poses with the Best New Artist award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Ice Spice says she's just defending herself.

Ice Spice took a jab at Cleotrapa on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night by creating a poll asking fans whether she should have chicken salad or steak for dinner. The post comes after Cleo came out with several allegations about mistreatment on the Y2K! World Tour on Monday. She claimed that, at one point, Spice's team refused to pay for her to have a chicken salad.

Afterward, she shared another post defending herself for the move. “U losers can body shame and falsely diagnose me all day, but I’m wrong for defending myself?" she wrote. "I want u to realize I’m just a person. A rich troll, yes, but just a person.” She eventually took down the posts but retweeted one from another user who wrote: "Normalize moving on w/o making it a public matter."

Read More: Cleotrapa Accuses Ice Spice Of Lying About Her Father's Nationality

Ice Spice Performs During "Y2K! World Tour" Stop In Boston

Boston, MA - August 4: Ice Spice performs during her "Y2K! World Tour" at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Spice has spoken out since Cleo came forward with her allegations. Hopping on X Spaces on Monday night, she downplayed the seriousness of the situation. “Crashing out is sad you guys,” she said. “The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.”

Ice Spice Posts Through It On X

Cleo has already responded to Spice's comments, accusing her of being on Ozempic and lying about her father's nationality. Check out Spice's since-deleted posts on X below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice and Cleotrapa on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice Spice Says Cleotrapa Is "Crashing Out" With "Y2K" Tour Accusations And Attempts To Set The Record Straight

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...