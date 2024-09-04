Ice Spice Slyly Trolls Cleotrapa With Chicken Salad Dinner Poll

Ice Spice says she's just defending herself.

Ice Spice took a jab at Cleotrapa on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night by creating a poll asking fans whether she should have chicken salad or steak for dinner. The post comes after Cleo came out with several allegations about mistreatment on the Y2K! World Tour on Monday. She claimed that, at one point, Spice's team refused to pay for her to have a chicken salad.

Afterward, she shared another post defending herself for the move. “U losers can body shame and falsely diagnose me all day, but I’m wrong for defending myself?" she wrote. "I want u to realize I’m just a person. A rich troll, yes, but just a person.” She eventually took down the posts but retweeted one from another user who wrote: "Normalize moving on w/o making it a public matter."

Ice Spice Performs During "Y2K! World Tour" Stop In Boston

Boston, MA - August 4: Ice Spice performs during her "Y2K! World Tour" at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It's not the first time Spice has spoken out since Cleo came forward with her allegations. Hopping on X Spaces on Monday night, she downplayed the seriousness of the situation. “Crashing out is sad you guys,” she said. “The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.”

Ice Spice Posts Through It On X