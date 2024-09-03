Cleotrapa Claims Ice Spice Is Using Ozempic Amid Feud With Her Former Friend

Cleotrapa also brought up Cardi B in her response.

Cleotrapa claims that Ice Spice has been using Ozempic to lose weight after the Bronx rapper went off on her in an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces conversation on Monday night. Spice had been responding to claims Cleo made about working with her on the Y2K! World Tour. After Cleo accused Spice's team of refusing to buy her a chicken salad when she was hungry, the Bronx rapper gave context to the situation and labeled her a "vacuum."

Cleo fired back in a post on X afterward. “Imagine being called big by someone that was just big,” she wrote. “I’m going to bed bro ozempic got yall gassed & fatphobic now? BET.” In another, she brought up Cardi B: "P*ssy but you was shaking on your bus thinking Cardi sent people to get you jumped. Whole time it was a lady & her kids just tryna get an autograph like helpppppppppppciikwnsnosp who tf told you to start with that lady anyways? NOBODY you picked with her now you scared."

Ice Spice Performs During "Y2K! World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

During Spice's X Spaces response, she downplayed the entire situation as Cleo "crashing out." “Crashing out is sad you guys,” she said. “The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.”

Cleotrapa Fires Back At Ice Spice