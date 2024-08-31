Ice Spice Fans Are Asking Her For More Variety Amid Lukewarm Reception To New Song Snippet

BYGabriel Bras Nevares258 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour In New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Some listeners want a switch-up soon.

Ice Spice has a couple of big hits and a signature sound all her own, but it's starting to tire out a lot of her core fanbase. Moreover, she recently shared a new song snippet with her die-hards on social media, and as you can see in the comments section of the Instagram post below, they aren't super impressed. This is because it sounds very similar to these other tracks. Sure, every single Jersey/drill beat can't always sound unique, but the Bronx femcee has a lot of potential to experiment with more flows and fittingly attack other styles of production.

In fact, Ice Spice fans prompted a lot of viral discussions around her as of late, one of these being her sudden weight loss. While some fans claim that she uses Ozempic, her recent post of her intense workout routine seems to discredit that or at least make it a less likely possibility. Either way, the 24-year-old faces more pressure than most in every aspect of her career. We can't say that demands for her to switch up her sound aren't invalid, but rarely before did young careers like these have so many backseat drivers clamoring to design its path forward.

Read More: Ice Spice Flaunts Hourglass Figure With Blue Bra Thirst Trap

Ice Spice's New Song Snippet: Listen & See Reactions

Elsewhere, the supposed beef between Ice Spice and Latto continues to be a big part of their narratives on social media. "Um, is it true you got beef with Ice Spice?" 2 Chainz's son hilariously asked the Atlanta femcee during their podcast episode. "Oh my God, here we go," she answered. "Let me tell you something, Halo. I don't got a problem with nobody 'cause beef is a different thing, you feel me? That's a whole different type of conversation. I ain't got no beef with nobody, I don't got a problem with nobody for real. *laughs* I ain't got no problem with nobody for real, for real, it ain't like that."

Meanwhile, other supposed feuds, such as falling out with Nicki Minaj, still define Ice Spice's current proliferation online among fans. It's a bit unfair and certainly unnecessary, but a reality nonetheless. We'll see how she chooses to move forward and what her next moves will be after Y2K. Maybe this is the marker that will precede a new era with a new sound.

Read More: Ice Spice Was In Awe While Meeting Denzel Washington: "Very Powerful Vibe"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...