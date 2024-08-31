Ice Spice Fans Are Asking Her For More Variety Amid Lukewarm Reception To New Song Snippet

Some listeners want a switch-up soon.

Ice Spice has a couple of big hits and a signature sound all her own, but it's starting to tire out a lot of her core fanbase. Moreover, she recently shared a new song snippet with her die-hards on social media, and as you can see in the comments section of the Instagram post below, they aren't super impressed. This is because it sounds very similar to these other tracks. Sure, every single Jersey/drill beat can't always sound unique, but the Bronx femcee has a lot of potential to experiment with more flows and fittingly attack other styles of production.

In fact, Ice Spice fans prompted a lot of viral discussions around her as of late, one of these being her sudden weight loss. While some fans claim that she uses Ozempic, her recent post of her intense workout routine seems to discredit that or at least make it a less likely possibility. Either way, the 24-year-old faces more pressure than most in every aspect of her career. We can't say that demands for her to switch up her sound aren't invalid, but rarely before did young careers like these have so many backseat drivers clamoring to design its path forward.

Ice Spice's New Song Snippet: Listen & See Reactions

Elsewhere, the supposed beef between Ice Spice and Latto continues to be a big part of their narratives on social media. "Um, is it true you got beef with Ice Spice?" 2 Chainz's son hilariously asked the Atlanta femcee during their podcast episode. "Oh my God, here we go," she answered. "Let me tell you something, Halo. I don't got a problem with nobody 'cause beef is a different thing, you feel me? That's a whole different type of conversation. I ain't got no beef with nobody, I don't got a problem with nobody for real. *laughs* I ain't got no problem with nobody for real, for real, it ain't like that."