Ice Spice Was In Awe While Meeting Denzel Washington: "Very Powerful Vibe"

Alexander Cole
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)
Ice Spice is excited.

Ice Spice is fresh off of he debut album Y2K which proved to be one of the most polarizing releases of the entire year. Overall, some outlets gave it phenomenal reviews, while others felt like the project was a complete failure, from start to finish. At this point, Spice has her fanbase, and they are going to ride with her, no matter what. Moreover, she has star power, and many expect her to be a star beyond just the confines of the music world.

Case in point, Ice Spice was recently interviewed by radio legend Big Boy. During this interview, the artist revealed that she is branching out into the acting world. In fact, she is going to be in a new movie with the legendary Denzel Washington. The artist appears to be extremely excited about this new project, and it is easy to see why. Moreover, she attempted to describe Washington's aura, noting that he has a "very powerful vibe."

Ice Spice x Denzel Washington

Ice Spice didn't give too many updates on what this new project actually is and what it will entail. All we know is that she has a cameo in the movie. Perhaps this will be a jumping-off point for her to explore more acting opportunities. Plenty of artists have made the transition, and there is no doubt that Spice is charismatic enough to make it work. Hopefully, fans enjoy this new foray into a different domain.

Let us know if you are excited about this new Ice Spice movie cameo, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Spice has a future in film, moving forward? How did you enjoy her debut album, Y2K? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

