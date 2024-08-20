Wiz Khalifa Gifts Ice Spice A Blunt With His Special Weed Strain

Ice Spice has another new fan.

Ice Spice has truly become a major force in hip-hop. Some are absolutely in love her blunt and unapologetic tracks, while others just simply don't see the hype. No matter what camp you're in, she's here to stay for the long haul. Fellow rappers are taking notice, as she continues to make more and more connections. For instance, she was able to pull some pretty big guests for her debut album Y2K! Travis Scott, Gunna, and Central Cee were all included in the 10-song tracklist and we can only imagine that'll she will be able to work with even more fellow superstars on subsequent LPs and singles.

One of those could be Wiz Khalifa as he recently gifted Ice Spice a blunt with his unique Khalifa Kush strain. On his Instagram Story recently, the "Black and Yellow" let his followers know that he sent it to her, saying, "I gave Ice Spice a joint last night. I hope she smoked it". Not too long after, Spice would hit Wiz back indirectly on her Story, replying, "lmaooooo savin this for after the show thx wiz".

Wiz Khalifa Gives Ice Spice The Most Wiz Khalifa Gift Possible

Of course, the "show" she is referring to is for her Y2K! Tour, which is in its final third. It makes why Wiz was at Spice's show last night (August 20), as the "Phat Butt" MC was in Oakland, California and in Los Angeles on the 19. Spice has just five more tour stops to go, in case you were wondering. She has stops in Tempe, Arizona, Dallas and Houston, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, and finally Miami Beach, Florida.