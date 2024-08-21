Ice Spice Reacts Hilariously To Big Boy’s Unexpected Prank: Watch

Ice Spice was caught off guard.

Yesterday, Big Boy dropped his new interview with Ice Spice, which is expectedly packed with interesting moments. The Bronx-born performer discussed her album Y2K, her relationship with Taylor Swift, fashion, and much more. At one point in their conversation, Big Boy even caught her off guard, tricking her into asking "What's a matter Daddy?"

"Nothing, what's the matter with you?" he responded, leaving her stunned. Big Boy went on to celebrate getting one over on Ice Spice, who couldn't help but laugh. Viewers in Akademiks' comments section are weighing in on the funny moment, noting how it played out perfectly. "Bruh came threw wit the 1992 rizz," one Instagram user writes. "That sh*t was smooth ngl," another says.

Ice Spice's New Interview With Big Boy

While Ice Spice and Big Boy's conversation featured plenty of playful moments like this one, the duo also discussed serious topics like handling criticism and the pressures of social media. Like many, the "Deli" rapper is certainly no stranger to receiving hate online. This often surrounds her music, dissing other artists, or even her appearance. Most recently, for example, the 24-year-old's apparent weight loss has had the internet in shambles. She shut down speculation that she's using Ozempic on Twitter Spaces earlier this week, making it clear that her slimmer figure is simply a result of eating healthy and staying active.

"B*tch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic," she told listeners. "Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that? You lazy a** b*tches never heard of a gym? [...] It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell.” What do you think of Ice Spice's recent chat with Big Boy? What about him pranking her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.