Ice Spice Slams Ozempic Rumors While Finally Addressing Her Recent Weight Loss

BYCole Blake542 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour In New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Ice Spice says she's been eating healthy and working out.

Ice Spice hopped on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces on Monday night to discuss her recent weight loss and shoot down the rumors that she's on Ozempic. She says her draining Y2K World Tour schedule has motivated her to stay healthy. She still has shows left in Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and more cities over the next two weeks.

“I actually came on here to talk about that real quick,” she began. “Cuz I was like, b*tch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? Wha the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that?” Instead, she says she's been working out and staying healthy. “You lazy ass b*tches never heard of a gym?” she questioned. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big.”

Read More: Ice Spice & Central Cee Tease “Y2K!” Collab Amid Rampant Dating Rumors

Ice Spice Performs On Her "Y2K! World Tour"

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Kicks Off Y2K! World Tour on July 30, 2024, at The Anthem in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Fans on social media weren't all buying the explanation. "Normally ppl who be in the gym so much, gain muscle from working out Idk looks flabby to me," one user wrote. Another wrote: "Btc you have no muscle growth, stop it.. you're a$$ would poke out, not drip down.."

Ice Spice Shoots Down Ozempic Rumors

During the X Space, Spice added that she has been feeling under the weather from all the traveling, as well as a "big ass blunt" she had just smoked. “But I am a little sick, I’m not gone to lie. Can you hear it?” she asked. “Yeah that big ass blunt did my throat foul.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice Spice Drops "Gimmie A Light" And Fans Aren't Feeling It

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...