Ice Spice Slams Ozempic Rumors While Finally Addressing Her Recent Weight Loss

Ice Spice says she's been eating healthy and working out.

Ice Spice hopped on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces on Monday night to discuss her recent weight loss and shoot down the rumors that she's on Ozempic. She says her draining Y2K World Tour schedule has motivated her to stay healthy. She still has shows left in Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and more cities over the next two weeks.

“I actually came on here to talk about that real quick,” she began. “Cuz I was like, b*tch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? Wha the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that?” Instead, she says she's been working out and staying healthy. “You lazy ass b*tches never heard of a gym?” she questioned. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big.”

Ice Spice Performs On Her "Y2K! World Tour"

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Kicks Off Y2K! World Tour on July 30, 2024, at The Anthem in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Fans on social media weren't all buying the explanation. "Normally ppl who be in the gym so much, gain muscle from working out Idk looks flabby to me," one user wrote. Another wrote: "Btc you have no muscle growth, stop it.. you're a$$ would poke out, not drip down.."

Ice Spice Shoots Down Ozempic Rumors