Ice Spice Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors With Intense Workout Video

Ice Spice Album Release Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Ice Spice attends Ice Spice's Album Release Party on July 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Ice Spice has worked hard for her figure.

It goes without saying that Ice Spice is a bona fide baddie. Recently, however, some critics have noticed that she's slimmed down and accused her of using weight loss drugs like Ozempic to do so. The "BB Belt" rapper denies this, telling fans on Twitter Spaces earlier this month that her weight loss is simply the result of a healthy diet and consistent workout routine.

"B*tch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic," she said at the time. "That’s one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? Wha the f*ck is that? Genuinely, what is that? You lazy a** b*tches never heard of a gym?" she also added. "It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big.”

Ice Spice Is Committed To "Beatin Them Allegations"

Unfortunately, this did little to quell body shamers. Yesterday, however, she hopped online to prove that she's committed to shutting them down once and for all. "We beatin them allegations bae," she captioned a clip of herself in the gym. Clearly, the Bronx-born performer has worked hard on her figure and also doesn't appreciate haters getting it twisted. Ice Spice isn't the only artist spending time in the gym lately either, as Lizzo also went viral this month for her physical transformation. She shared a before and after video, emphasizing how her time in the gym has paid off.

As for what else Ice Spice is up to these days, she's currently preparing to wrap up her world tour. She also unleashed her eagerly anticipated debut album Y2K last month. It's since earned mixed reviews. What do you think of Ice Spice showing off her gym routine as critics accuse her of using Ozempic? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

