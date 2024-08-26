Ice Spice Flaunts Hourglass Figure With Blue Bra Thirst Trap

BYAlexander Cole683 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Ice Spice has fans in a trance.

Ice Spice has been making waves over the last few months for a couple of reasons. She recently came through with her sophomore album, Y2K! which has proven to be quite polarizing. Furthermore, she served up quite a few bit singles that fans have been trying to wrap their heads around given her previous propensity for dropping hits. These days, fans have been gushing over her weight loss. While some have not been fans of her transformation, others are simply in awe of how quickly it happened.

Throughout this time, Ice Spice has been feeling as confident as ever. In fact, she has posted numerous thirst traps as of late, with many of them showcasing her hourglass curves. Over the weekend, she stunned fans as she took to Instagram with a mirror selfie. In this new selfie, Ice Spice is wearing nothing but a blue bra and panties. As you can imagine, this riled up fans online and sent some into a complete and utter tailspin.

Read More: Ice Spice Was In Awe While Meeting Denzel Washington: "Very Powerful Vibe"

Ice Spice Weight Loss Continues To Be A Topic Of Conversation

Over on The Shade Room, a debate was had about Spice's weight loss and the hypocrisy of those who criticize other women for getting BBLs and other such procedures. "Yall complain when a female is overweight, skinny, natural & bbl. Its no satisfying yall," one person wrote. "Accusing a 20something of ozempic is crazy… all u gotta do is skip dinner to lose 25 lbs in ya 20s," said another. As the comments suggest, there really is no pleasing the internet.

Let us know what you think of Ice Spice and the artist's latest moves, in the comments section down below. Have you been satisfied with the music she has put out in 2024? Do you believe she will continue to have a prosperous music career? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Defends Nicki Minaj's Possible Explanation For Her Ice Spice Beef

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...