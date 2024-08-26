Ice Spice Flaunts Hourglass Figure With Blue Bra Thirst Trap

Ice Spice has fans in a trance.

Ice Spice has been making waves over the last few months for a couple of reasons. She recently came through with her sophomore album, Y2K! which has proven to be quite polarizing. Furthermore, she served up quite a few bit singles that fans have been trying to wrap their heads around given her previous propensity for dropping hits. These days, fans have been gushing over her weight loss. While some have not been fans of her transformation, others are simply in awe of how quickly it happened.

Throughout this time, Ice Spice has been feeling as confident as ever. In fact, she has posted numerous thirst traps as of late, with many of them showcasing her hourglass curves. Over the weekend, she stunned fans as she took to Instagram with a mirror selfie. In this new selfie, Ice Spice is wearing nothing but a blue bra and panties. As you can imagine, this riled up fans online and sent some into a complete and utter tailspin.

Ice Spice Weight Loss Continues To Be A Topic Of Conversation

Over on The Shade Room, a debate was had about Spice's weight loss and the hypocrisy of those who criticize other women for getting BBLs and other such procedures. "Yall complain when a female is overweight, skinny, natural & bbl. Its no satisfying yall," one person wrote. "Accusing a 20something of ozempic is crazy… all u gotta do is skip dinner to lose 25 lbs in ya 20s," said another. As the comments suggest, there really is no pleasing the internet.