Sexyy Red Defends Ice Spice Amid Weight Loss And Ozempic Rumors

Sexyy Red wanted to show some support.

Sexyy Red and Ice Spice are two of the biggest women hip-hop artists in the entire world. Overall, Spice has a new album coming out on July 26th and many are excited for it. Leading up to this release, Spice has been on numerous festival lineups. In multiple clips from these festivals, Spice can be seen twerking and showing off her body. Although as many fans have been pointing out, the artist has lost a lot of weight. Moreover, some are starting to believe that Ozempic is the cause of this weight loss.

Recently, a clip of Ice Spice twerking on stage made its way to TheNeighborhoodTalk on Instagram. Fans in the comments section were quick to judge Ice Spice for the weight loss. However, Sexyy Red entered the comments to offer up some thoughts of her own. As you will read, she defended the artist, and we're sure Ice Spice appreciates the love. "Yal act like people can’t b stressed or not eat as much and she still look good so next…" Sexyy wrote.

Sexyy Red Has Something To Say

Fans can be a bit brazen when it comes to their criticisms of other artists, and this is most definitely a good example of that. However, it seems like the artists themselves have love for one another. They also have an increased sense of empathy as they know exactly what each other is going through. Perhaps in the future, we can get a Sexyy Red and Ice Spice track. Based on their track records, this would be an immediate smash.