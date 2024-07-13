Sexyy Red & Andre 3000 Reveal Their First-Ever Stage Names

Sexyy Red and Andre 3000 recently linked up with LeBron James for an episode of "The Shop."

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red and Andre 3000 sat down with LeBron James on his digital show The Shop. As expected, they touched on various interesting topics during the interview, including their iconic monikers. The subject first came up when Andre 3000 asked Sexyy Red to clarify what she'd like to be called, to which she simply replied "Sexyy." From there, she explained that she got the name from “this dude” back in the day when she was trying to think of something to go before Red. The St. Louis-born rapper also revealed that before Sexyy Red, she was known as "Trill Red," which people called her on the streets.

This prompted Andre 3000 to open up about his own original rap name. He shared that he previously went by “Black Wolf" while Big Boi went by "Black Dog." As a duo, they called themselves 2 Shades Deep, which they later changed because a local singing group called themselves 4 Shades Deep. He added that eventually, they decided to go with Outkast simply because they dressed differently than the other kids at their school.

Sexyy Red & Andre 3000 Used To Go By Trill Red & Black Wolf

"Period," Sexyy Red said in response. This is far from the only interesting moment of reflection from their appearance on The Shop, however. Elsewhere in the interview, Sexyy Red asked Andre 3000 about his iconic 1995 Source Awards speech. He admitted that he doesn't remember the whole thing, but could recall his frustration leading up to the event. "It was not planned," he explained. "It looked brave, but I was nervous as a motherf*cker. I was just angry, man."

What do you think of Sexyy Red and Andre 3000's recent conversation on The Shop? What about them revealing they used to go by Trill Red and Black Wolf?