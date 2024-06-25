Andre 3000 Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates & More

Following a series of highly praised intimate performances and major festival gigs, Andre 3000 is set to embark on a comprehensive North American tour this fall. This tour will promote his solo album, New Blue Sun, which dropped in November under Epic Records to critical acclaim. Co-produced by André and renowned multi-instrumentalist Carlos Niño, the album is entirely instrumental and showcases a variety of skilled musicians. New Blue Sun is an improvisational and celebratory auditory experience that has enthralled both audiences and critics. The tour aims to bring this distinct sound to some of the most iconic venues across the country.
Promoting New Blue Sun: A Focus On Jazz
Andre 3000's tour is designed to showcase his solo jazz project, New Blue Sun, which marks a departure from his iconic work with Outkast. Released last year to critical acclaim, New Blue Sun is a fully instrumental album that highlights André’s versatility and creativity as a musician. Unlike his Outkast efforts, which are rooted in hip-hop and funk, this album embraces jazz influences and showcases André's skills as an instrumentalist and composer. The tour will bring this unique, improvised, and celebratory piece of work to life, providing fans with an entirely new and immersive musical experience.
Tour Details
This special run of shows will feature the exceptional talents of Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks. The tour kicks off in New Orleans and will include performances at renowned venues such as The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, among others. Tickets will go on sale on Andre 3000's official website on Friday, June 28th at 10am local time.
Tour Dates
New Orleans, LA - September 19 - Orpheum Theater
Dallas, TX - September 21 - AT&T PAC - Winspear Opera House
Austin, TX - September 22 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Houston, TX - September 25 - The Hobby Center For The Performing Arts
Albuquerque, NM - September 27 - Kiva Auditorium
Mesa, AZ - September 28 - Mesa Arts Center
San Diego, CA - October 1 - Humphreys By The Bay
Los Angeles, CA - October 2 - The Greek Theatre
Santa Barbara, CA - October 4 - Arlington Theatre
Oakland, CA - October 5 - Fox Theater
Seattle, WA - October 9 - Paramount Theatre
Vancouver, BC - October 11 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Portland, OR - October 14 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Salt Lake City, UT - October 16 - Eccles Theater
Denver, CO - October 17 - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Minneapolis, MN - October 19 - Northrop
Chicago, IL - October 21 - The Salt Shed
Detroit, MI - October 22 - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Brooklyn, NY - October 25 - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Boston, MA - October 30 - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Philadelphia, PA - November 1 - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Akron, OH - November 2 - Akron Civic Theatre
Richmond, VA - November 8 - Altria Theater
Washington, DC - November 9 - The Kennedy Center
Durham, NC - November 12 - DPAC
Atlanta, GA - November 14 - Fox Theatre