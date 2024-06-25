Andre 3000 Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates & More

Andre 3000 is hitting the road this fall for his North American tour in support of "New Blue Sun."

Following a series of highly praised intimate performances and major festival gigs, Andre 3000 is set to embark on a comprehensive North American tour this fall. This tour will promote his solo album, New Blue Sun, which dropped in November under Epic Records to critical acclaim. Co-produced by André and renowned multi-instrumentalist Carlos Niño, the album is entirely instrumental and showcases a variety of skilled musicians. New Blue Sun is an improvisational and celebratory auditory experience that has enthralled both audiences and critics. The tour aims to bring this distinct sound to some of the most iconic venues across the country.

Promoting New Blue Sun: A Focus On Jazz

Andre 3000's tour is designed to showcase his solo jazz project, New Blue Sun, which marks a departure from his iconic work with Outkast. Released last year to critical acclaim, New Blue Sun is a fully instrumental album that highlights André’s versatility and creativity as a musician. Unlike his Outkast efforts, which are rooted in hip-hop and funk, this album embraces jazz influences and showcases André's skills as an instrumentalist and composer. The tour will bring this unique, improvised, and celebratory piece of work to life, providing fans with an entirely new and immersive musical experience.

Tour Details

This special run of shows will feature the exceptional talents of Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks. The tour kicks off in New Orleans and will include performances at renowned venues such as The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, among others. Tickets will go on sale on Andre 3000's official website on Friday, June 28th at 10am local time.

