Andre 3000 Taking His New Album "New Blue Sun" On Tour

Last year, Andre 3000 shared his long-awaited solo debut. In the lead up to the album he promised that it would have "no bars" and he delivered on that promise. What resulted was an ambient jazz album called New Blue Sun that is entirely instrumental and features long compositions with Andre himself prominently playing flute across the album.

The project proved to be pretty controversial, dividing both fans and critics. Many praised Andre for stepping out of his comfort zone and trying such a bold sound. Others resented that they waited for years for a new album from the Outkast legend and it ended up having no rapping whatsoever.

Andre 3000's "New Blue Sun" Tour

Now, Andre 3000 is taking his new project on tour. He's assembled a collection of live musicians to blend the ambient vision of the record into a real life live performance. The tour starts later this month and runs until early March. Included in the tour dates are a pair of 6 and 5 night residencies in New York's Blue Note Jazz Club and Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever respectively.

Tour Dates:

January 29 @ Crown Hill Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (8:00pm show)

January 31 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (10:30pm show)

February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (8:00pm show)

February 1 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (10:30pm show)

February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (8:00pm show)

February 2 @ Blue Note Jazz Club - New York, NY (10:30pm show)

February 5 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church - Brooklyn, NY

February 6 @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church - Brooklyn, NY

February 8 @ Cliff Bell’s - Detroit, MI

February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI (7:00pm show)

February 9 @ The Chapel at Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI (10:00pm show)

February 12 @ Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

February 13 @ 1357 N Elston - Chicago, IL

February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory - Chicago, IL (7:00pm show)

February 15 @ Garfield Park Conservatory - Chicago, IL (9:00pm show)

February 20 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA

February 22 @ Bimbo’s 365 Club - San Francisco, CA

February 24 @ The Independent - San Francisco, CA (7:00pm show)

February 24 @ The Independent - San Francisco, CA (9:00pm show)

February 27 @ Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

February 28 @ Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

February 29 @ Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

March 2 @ Center Stage Theater - Atlanta, GA

March 5 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA

March 6 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA

March 7 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA

March 8 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA

March 9 @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA