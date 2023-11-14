Andre 3000 Explains His Stance On Dropping A Rap Album

Andre 3000 is an artist who has a legendary legacy as it pertains to rap music. He and Big Boi were an incredible duo in Outkast and they delivered classic albums. Overall, fans have always wanted Andre to deliver a solo rap album. However, he has never actually done it. This has subsequently led to frustration from some fans. Sure, he has given us some pretty legendary features, but he doesn't seem keen on a rap album. Today, he announced a new instrumental album called New Blue Sun, and it has fans curious.

This project will feature him playing the flute. Furthermore, there will be all sorts of other instruments throughout the project. At this stage, there is no telling what the album might sound like. All we know is that the names of the songs are pretty intense. That said, in a press release for the new album, Andre 3000 actually addressed the idea that he will never drop a rap album. Simply put, the concept of doing one interests him. It is just a question of doing it in a way that makes sense for him.

Andre 3000 Speaks

“There’s this misconception that I just won't do it,” he said. “I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no it's not like that. In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that's appealing to me at this age.” Overall, it could be years before we get a rap album from Andre. However, when it does come, it will be special.

