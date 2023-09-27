DaBaby Flexes New Hair That Has Fans Making Andre 3000 Comparisons

DaBaby has always had a pretty distinctive and recognizable look. One feature that has never defined his look though is long hair. That is until now, when a behind-the-scenes clip of the rapper working on a new music video started making the rounds. In the video, which he shared to his TikTok account, he's in the makeup chair while they work on getting his fake hair just right. In the clip, he's sporting a thick gold chain and a green shirt. It's that green shirt that helped lead fans to one pretty obvious point of comparison.

In the Instagram comments of a repost of the video, one name comes up quite a bit. Fans are either commenting how much he looks like Andre 3000, or posting gifs from the famous video for Outkast's "Hey Ya." In the video, Andre sports a similar hairstyle and instantly recognizable green shirt that's pretty easy to connect directly to what DaBaby is wearing. Other fans in the comments also cracked jokes at his look. "He went from da baby to da daddy," the top comment on the post reads. Check out the full post below.

DaBaby Sporting New Hair For A Music Video

DaBaby has taken to social media to share a bunch of freestyles over popular songs recently. He shared short verses and accompanying videos to tracks like Ice Spice's Deli and Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants." Most recently he gave his takes on Gunna's smash hit "Fukumean" and Burna Boy's "Sittin' On Top Of The World."

DaBaby has also been expanding his creative role into other avenues. A number of his most recent videos are self-directed and he's even taken on that role for other artists videos. Both Lil Duval and Moneybagg Yo have recruited the "SHAKE SUMN" rapper to direct recent videos. Clips online of him in the director role had fans impressed with his versatility. What do you think of DaBaby's new look for his upcoming music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

