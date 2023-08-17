DaBaby Takes On Director Role For Lil Duval’s New Music Video

DaBaby’s music videos have captivated fans since he debuted. From “Suge” to “Walker Texas Ranger,” the rapper’s creativity allowed him to stand out among the crowd. Now he’s decided to take his talents behind the camera. The rapper was recently tapped to direct a music video for Lil Duval. Released via YouTube on Tuesday (August 15), the “Squeeze” video opens with a hilarious skit of the comedian leading a “Stop The Violence” assembly.

Later on, Duval is surrounded by a sea of fans, as well as enjoying himself while dancing his way down the Soul Train line. Based on the comments, the visual seems well-received. “Good shit OG!!!! Giving Da Baby his flowers while he can smell em!!! He gifted af with this directing shit, one fan wrote. Similarly, another person commented, “A classic. Salute lil duval & dababy for the fire direction.”

This Isn’t DaBaby’s First Time In The Director’s Chair

In the past few years, the rapper has taken to the camera quite a bit. Most recently, with “Ball If I Want To” and “Red Light Green Light.” The rapper seems to be moving in a new direction. The future plans of DaBaby as a director are unknown, but hopefully he will. Soon, we’ll know.

In other news, the rapper recently opened up about his career’s ups and downs. During his interview with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, he spoke on his early shows, the grind that he would dedicate himself to constantly, and more. “I done paid my dues, bro,” DaBaby began his remarks to Gillie and Wallo. “I done performed at hole in the wall s**ts and all that. I got my documentary coming, too. But, yeah, it’ll have s**t in there where you see me performing for three people. That’s why even, you know, when s**t go left or I go through a little slump and s**t, motherf***ers think I’m one of these n***as who, like, entitled to instant gratification.” He continued: “Just entitled to a bunch of goddamn smiles and kisses and… N***a, f**k no.”

