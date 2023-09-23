DaBaby Makes Breakfast With His Daughters

Recently, DaBaby hopped online to show fans that his talent isn't only limited to rapping. The Ohio-born performer took the opportunity to flex his cooking skills, whipping up some breakfast with his daughters. He made a batch of homemade biscuits, salmon patties, and even some home fries. DaBaby revealed that he takes some of his cooking inspiration from his mother, who was born in Mississippi.

He broke down his cooking process step by step, inserting some adorable clips of his kids here and there. At the end of the video, they all sit down to enjoy the meal together. Viewers are impressed by the rapper's dedication to cooking for his family, though as expected, some negative comments managed to sneak their way in. Regardless, most are celebrating the fact that he's showing a different side of himself that he rarely lets fans in on.

Read More: Deion Sanders Invites DaBaby To Colorado, Offers Him A Spot On The Team

DaBaby Shows Off His Cooking Skills

When he hasn't been throwing down in the kitchen, DaBaby has been delivering a variety of freestyles as of late. This month, he's spit bars over Gunna's "FUKUMEAN," Burna Boy's "Sittin' On Top Of The World," Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants," and more. Recently, he even rapped over Ice Spice's track, "Deli." At the end of last month, he was spotted in the studio with Nas, Hit-Boy, Ab-Soul, and more, though it's unclear exactly what they worked on.

It looks like his cooking skills also aren't the only thing DaBaby's been flexing lately. Earlier this week, he shared a clip of himself playing football, which managed to spark the attention of Deion Sanders. “Quick feet good release and u stacked the DB,” Sanders told DaBaby. “We know you’re a Dogg so You got a offer to play At COLORADO. Let’s go Baby.” What do you think of DaBaby's new cooking video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on DaBaby.

Read More: DaBaby Drops “FUKUMEAN” And “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Freestyles

[Via]