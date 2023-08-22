DaBaby In The Studio With Nas, Ab-Soul, And More

DaBaby hasn’t slowed down the speed with which he’s released new material. Last year he dropped two new albums starting with BETTER THAN YOU a full-length collaborative project with NBA Youngboy. He followed it up with Baby On Baby 2 a sequel to his breakout project. Now, he’s back in the studio working on some new material with an unpredictable cast of collaborators. Nas and his frequent producer Hit-Boy, as well as Big-Hit and Top Dawg Entertainment member Ab-Soul were all together in the studio. While it’s unclear specifically what they’re working on, that much talent in one room was sure to draw attention.

Given that none of the three rappers involved have collaborated before and that they occupy such different styles of the genre, fans aren’t really sure what to make of the new videos. Some online are already claiming that Nas would wash Dababy in any song they made together while others are confused how Ab-Soul’s word-bending lyrical style would fit in with either artist. On top of that, none have expressly announced new music coming soon so it’s unclear what they could be working on. Regardless, others expressed excitement at the potential for some unexpected collaborations to emerge from the studio sessions.

DaBaby Hits The Studio In Surprising Company

Recently, DaBaby has been trying his hand at a new medium entirely. The rapper has taken a spin at directing music videos this year. Just last week Lil Duval dropped a music video for one of his new songs that was directed by Baby. That was just a month after clips of the rapper directing a different music video for Moneybagg Yo first hit the internet.

Earlier this year DaBaby released a new hit song in “SHAKE SUMN.” The track has stuck in the Hot 100 for months since it first dropped. Along it the way it got a remix from up-and-coming star Sexyy Red. What do you think of DaBaby hitting the studio with Nas and Ab-Soul? Let us know in the comment section below.

