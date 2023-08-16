DaBaby’s Lawsuit For Assaulting 65-Year-Old Moving Forward

Last year, news broke that DaBaby was sued by a 65-year-old man named Gary Pagar who owned a property the rapper was staying in. He claims that the “SHAKE SUMN” rapper physically confronted him after breaking the rules in the home he was renting. Since being served the legal papers the rapper has been able to effectively delay the lawsuit, but not anymore. The case wasn’t moved forward at the time because of an ongoing felony case he was dealing with that would have been compromised if he moved forward with the assault case.

In a new statement to the court, Pagar asked the court to move forward. Pagar knows that fact to be true; [DaBaby] knows that fact to be true; and the numerous eyewitnesses who were huddled around Pagar and [DaBaby] at the time know that fact to be true. The whole incident is also evidenced by several videos—taken on cell phones by eyewitnesses,” his statement read. He also claims that the rapper “does not want to admit in a declaration that he assaulted and battered Pagar because it would incriminate him in a parallel criminal case arising out of the assault.”

DaBaby’s Ongoing Legal Trouble

Fans in the comments of the post aren’t exactly taking DaBaby’s side. “There’s an actual video of this. He had pretty much had his crew beat up the older guy because the older guy told him not to throw a party. He had a videoshoot at the rental property and broke the rules,” reads one comment. Another comment suggests, “He gonna end up like Tory if he keep putting his hands on ppl.

This year DaBaby has scored his biggest hit in a while. “SHAKE SUMN” had stuck in the Hot 100 for months after blowing up on TikTok. Earlier this year he grabbed up-and-coming star Sexyy Red for a remix of the track. What do you think of the newest developments in DaBaby’s ongoing assault lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

