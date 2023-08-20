King Harris Complains About DaBaby And Sexyy Red’s Feature Prices

During a recent Instagram Live, T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King vented about his upcoming 18th birthday party. The young rapper explained that planning for the event hasn’t been easy, discussing the various obstacles he’s come into in the process. He also took the opportunity to complain about the prices of some fellow artist’s features, claiming that they’re exorbitant.

Apparently, King was hoping for Sexyy Red to hop on one of his tracks, but her asking price was shocking to him. “We hit Sexyy Red up but not her directly, but her people [tried to] beat me over the f**king head,” he revealed. “They are obviously not trying to f*ck with a n***a. People just thinking goddamn too much about the money.” According to him, she was asking for $50K for a verse. “Yeah, they tried to tax me on some $50K type bullsh*t,” he explained.

King Says “They Are Obviously Not Trying To F*ck With A N***a”

King continued, also revealing the asking price of another major artist at the moment. He claims that DaBaby once asked him for $100K for a feature, which he also found to be unreasonable. He said that he would never ask so much of another artist he already knows, claiming that it’s simply just not the way he rolls.

As of late, King’s also been making headlines for his new teeth. Unfortunately, the young artist has been receiving a great deal of clowning online for them, with some users claiming they look unnatural. Luckily, he has his mom and dad on his side, however, with Tiny Harris taking to Instagram recently to defend him. “They’re just white now,” she said of his teeth, claiming that they’ve always been on the large side. “Either way, he loves them and that’s all that matters!“ She also shared a clip of T.I. reacting to them, telling his son they look “glow-in-the-dark.”

