prices
- MusicUsher's Concert Ticket Drop Leads To Fan Anger Over High Prices And Sold Out ShowsLong waits and exorbitant prices led to more fan frustration with Ticketmaster,By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKing Harris Complains About DaBaby And Sexyy Red's Feature PricesAccording to King, Sexyy Red wanted $50K.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsFat Joe Teams Up With Busta Rhymes, French Montana, & Rick Ross For Hospital Price TransparencyFat Joe is bringing a star-studded lineup of artists to D.C. to advocate for transparency in hospital billing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMoneybagg Yo Seemingly Responds To Pricey Steak At RestaurantVia an unassuming Instagram post, the Memphis MC apparently responded to people outraged over a $135 40 oz. Tomahawk steak.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMoneyBagg Yo's Menu Prices At New Restaurant Divide FansFans are not happy with some of the prices at MoneyBagg Yo's new restaurant.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake Reveals Price Of Engagement Ring NecklaceDuring an interview with Instagram influencer Chris Too Smoove, Drizzy broke down his entire fit's price points from head to toe.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTimbaland Says He Was Paid $500K Per BeatTimbaland also said that producers aren't as respected as they once were.By Rex Provost
- TechSpotify Considering Raising Subscription Prices In The U.S.The subscription price increase would be a result of general price surges in the United States.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAppleTV+ & Apple Music Prices To IncreaseThe price of AppleTV+ and Apple Music is going up.By Cole Blake
- GamingPS5 Price On Amazon Was An ErrorAmazon UK shortly listed a price of $599.99 for the PS5, which they claim was an error.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPlayStation 5's Rumored Launch Price RevealedA new report indicates the PlayStation 5's potential launch price, as well as predicting a scarcity at launch. By Mitch Findlay
- TechUber Testing Feature In California That Would Allow Drivers To Set Own Ride PricesUber continues to add new features that give their drivers more choice.By Lynn S.
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 6 To Come In Full Family Sizing, Prices RevealedGood luck trying to get these in every size.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Tecca's Old Feature Price Is UnbelievableHis price went up by a crazy amount.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Crazy OVO Ticket Prices Have Left People "Upset""So offended that I had to double check." By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Suffers Dramatic $36 Million Price ReductionA whopping $36 million price reduction after the "Leaving Neverland" controversy.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersLil Yachty Explains Spending $1,000 On Fake Jordans During Tour Of Sneaker ClosetLil Yachty inspects his sneaker collection with magnifying precision.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWalmart Raises Online Prices In Attempt To Boost In-Store SalesWalmart is making some big changes. By Matt F