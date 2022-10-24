The prices of AppleTV+ and Apple Music will be increasing for the first time ever, the company announced on Monday. In a statement from a spokesperson for Apple, they explained that rising costs for music licensing as well as more shows being added to AppleTV are what is causing the increase.

AppleTV+ will be raised to $6.99 per month, a 40% increase from the original $4.99 per month, while Apple Music will now cost $14.99 to $16.99 per month, up from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

“We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies,” Apple said in the statement. “Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

AppleTV is home to numerous popular shows including Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, The Morning Show, and more.

“The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music,” the company added. “We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience.”

Apple Music’s biggest rival, Spotify, still charges $9.99/month for its individual plan and $15.99/month for its family plan.

