complaint
- MusicKing Harris Complains About DaBaby And Sexyy Red's Feature PricesAccording to King, Sexyy Red wanted $50K.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCalboy Complains About Being Left Off Pop Smoke's "Faith"Calboy voices frustration on Twitter, after being left off of Pop Smoke's new album, "Faith."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Campaign Accused Of "Laundering" $170 Million In Funds: ReportPresident Donald Trump's campaign comes under scrutiny for possibly illegal tactics.By Rose Lilah
- GramJeff Bezos Responds To Amazon Customer's Complaint About Black Lives MatterJeff Bezos issued a public response to an email he received from a customer complaining that the Amazon website had a Black Lives Matter banner.By Lynn S.
- TVDwyane Wade Says Family Was "Watched" & "Followed" After "AGT" ControversyDwyane Wade revealed he and Gabrielle Union were being "watched" and "followed" while she was in the midst of negotiating with NBC about her experience on "AGT."By Lynn S.
- MusicPras Files Papers To Recoup $37.5 Million Seized By The FedsPras wants his liquid assets returned ASAP.By Devin Ch
- MusicDonald Glover Sues Former Label In Dispute Over "Childish Gambino" RoyaltiesGlover is seeking additional damages on top of the 5% he claims he is owed.By Devin Ch
- SocietyUnited Airlines Takes An L For Allowing Passenger To Masturbate During FlightThe airline allowed the passenger "finish."By Zaynab
- MusicDonald Glover Not Being Sued By Former Label, Just Has To Resolve $700K In RoyaltiesDonald Glover and Glassnote have to resolve details of their previous contract.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFCC Receives Angry Complaints For Dave Chappelle's "Racist" Language On SNLAngry viewers complain to the FCC about Dave Chappelle's "racist" language and his insinuations about Trump's America during his monologue on SNL last month. By Angus Walker