Waka Flocka Flame “Hurt” King Harris By Leaving His Birthday Party Invite On Read

“Me and Waka come from the same side too, so that s**t’s crazy,” T.I.’s son vented to his social media followers.

The lives of nepo babies are full of seemingly endless benefits, including instant connections with countless other celebrities, usually just due to sharing a last name. It may be easier for the children of famous figures to get in touch with their favourite stars, but that doesn’t mean they don’t face rejection. King Harris, in particular, felt the pain of being ignored by one of his idols recently. During a recent Live stream, the 18-year-old revealed that Waka Flocka Flame left a message inviting the “No Hands” hitmaker to his birthday party on read.

“It’s one motherf**ker that I’m hurt about, man,” King vented. “This s**t done hurt me, man. But it’s alright, man. I know how s**t be, man. Waka Flocka, man, I reached out to Waka Flocka. He done left me on seen, that’s [wild]. But s**t, man, maybe one day,” he went on, before noting that he and the 37-year-old “come from the same side.”

Waka Flocka Left King Harris on Seen

As the clip from Harris’ Live continues to circulate on various blogs, internet users are laughing at the idea of Waka Flocka pulling up to a 19th birthday party. “What can he possibly celebrate with you?” one viewer asked the young star. “Ain’t nobody obligated to go ANYWHERE! Let’s make that clear,” someone else chimed in. Elsewhere, others called King out for claiming a side of the street when he grew up in the suburbs. “Same side of what? You wanna claim a street so bad,” they lashed out at T.I. and Tiny’s son.

King Harris may be only 18 years old, but already, his reputation proceeds him. The teen’s father is obviously aware of his son’s shortcomings, but he doesn’t seem to love King any less. Read what the Harris family patriarch had to say about his offspring earlier this year at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

