DaBaby Drops “FUKUMEAN” And “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Freestyles

DaBaby is back with a couple new freestyles. The Ohio-born performer has been leaning into freestyling quite a bit as of late, dropping one off over 23-year-old Bronx drill rapper Ice Spice's "Deli" beat earlier this week. DaBaby also recently put his spin on Young Nudy's 2023 Gumbo track featuring 21 Savage, "Peaches & Eggplants." Now, he's tapped one of the most successful tracks from Gunna's album, A Gift & a Curse, "FUKUMEAN."

In a new clip, he's seen spitting bars over the viral beat, and controversially calling for Young Thug's release from prison. "When I hit from the back make her holla 'free Thug,'" he raps. Famously, Gunna's accused of "snitching" on the YSL figurehead amid the label's RICO case. He's since gotten a great deal of backlash, a lot of which surrounded his new album. Regardless of the scandal, the album has managed to be successful, and listeners seem to have enjoyed it. DaBaby embodies his signature carefree flow on this latest freestyle, centering his rhymes mostly around women.

DaBaby's "FUKUMEAN" And "Sittin' On Top Of The World" Freestyles

Commenters had a lot to say about his "Free Thug" bar, but either way, fans think it's pretty solid. DaBaby also recently unveiled his freestyle over Burna Boy's I Told Them track with 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World." The rapper brings a menacing sound to the mellow beat, but manages to capture the original's laid-back feel in his accompanying music video. In the video, DaBaby is seen living his best life, cruising around in a convertible and taking in the scenery.

In other DaBaby news, the rapper was spotted in the studio last month with a few unexpected peers. He was joined by Nas and Hit-Boy, as well as Ab-Soul, and Big-Hit. It's unclear what exactly they were working on, but fans are looking forward to new music. Share your thoughts on the freestyles down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on DaBaby.

