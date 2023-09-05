DaBaby Puts His Freestyle Spin On “PEACHES & EGGPLANTS”

There are still some fans and critics who are checking out from DaBaby’s music. Most of the reasons behind this are people feeling he is not trying to switch up his flows and production choices. The Cleveland-born star is also starting to lose interest due to his lengthy history of homosexual comments that he first made back at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021. Overall though, there is no denying the Charlotte, North Carolina product can rap. This can be taken back all the way to when he first blew up in 2019.

His debut project, Baby On Baby, featured a lot of skills the artist had at his disposal. From songs like “Suge,” “Baby Sitter,” and “Goin Baby,” the buzz around him was massive. He continued his rising dominance on the charts with “ROCKSTAR,” “BOP,” and so many others. He can produce the hits, and he is a terrific freestyler. Most likely DaBaby’s most well-known off-the-dome rapping can be found in the clip below.

Listen To “PEACHES & EGGPLANTS (Freestyle)” From DaBaby

This is not DaBaby’s only famous freestyle from Power 106 Los Angeles, but as you can see he can spit. This brings us to this latest effort, as he remixes another popular song, “Peaches & Eggplants,” by Young Nudy featuring 21 Savage. It is only a minute and 45 seconds long, but DaBaby is sliding over the instrumental once again. The music video features his son and some fast cars as he hilariously references the song title by holding a peach and an eggplant in the video.

What are your initial thoughts on this new song, “PEACHES & EGGPLANTS (Freestyle),” from DaBaby? Is the rapper one of the best freestylers ever? What do you think is this greatest freestyle of all time? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

You can ask my homeboy, mamas that knew me when I was growin' up my hustle was hell You can ask my mama she'll vouch Ever since second grade Baby had somethin' to say, make him turn the music down in front of house

