DaBaby Shares Freestyle Over Ice Spice’s “Deli” Beat

DaBaby has been working hard in the studio recently. The rapper has released new songs, new music videos, and now a series of new remixes in just the past few weeks alone. Earlier this week he released a freestyle over the 21 Savage and Young Nudy song "Peaches & Eggplants." Earlier today he also shared his own take on the recent Burna Boy hit "Sittin On Top Of The World." But in between those two he released perhaps the most interesting of the trio of remixes.

What really grabbed the attention of both fans and fellow celebs alike is DaBaby's take on Ice Spice's recent hit "Deli." The song has been a major social media hit which has translated to chart success as it's stuck on the Hot 100 since it was released. Overnight Baby shared his take on the song with an accompanying video on Instagram. "Sh!t Im from the south what’s a Deli?🤔 2 FOR 2 💨💨 “DELI” (Freestyle) 🔥🔥🔥 -Mr Walk It Down," his caption reads. Clearly, the performance is connecting with people as the comments are filled with nothing but praise. Other rappers pop up to show their support as well. "They can’t f*ck wit him," 50 Cent said in a comment under the post. "Hard," BIA agreed. Check out the full freestyle below.

DaBaby Jumps On An Ice Spice Beat

Even though DaBaby hasn't released a new album since last year his output still hasn't slowed down. Earlier this year he dropped the "CALL DA FIREMAN" EP which spawned a hit song in "SHAKE SUMN." He was eventually joined by up-and-coming rap star Sexyy Red for a remix of the song.

Quotable Lyrics:

Growing up, n*gga, mama made you fight back

I can't even shake the sh*t off from like that

I'm out the way, let me the f*ck alone

If you ain't got a casket or ice pack

Shout out to Ice Spice