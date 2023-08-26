Man Alleges That He Was Cut From DaBaby’s Music Video Because Of His Sexuality

A former adult entertainer who goes by Mustang recently took to social media to make some allegations against DaBaby. He claims that he had been a part of one of DaBaby’s music video shoots recently, but was eventually cut. The video in question is for “Ghetto Girls,” and was released last night. Mustang alleges that he was removed from the video when people involved on set learned that he’s gay.

“They definitely cut me from the whole video because ppl couldn’t congratulate me or applaud but had to bring attention to my sexuality which had nothing to do with the video or my performance,” he wrote on Instagram. “So to all the ppl who went out they way to expose a part of my life that didn’t have nothing to do with this project thank y’all for getting me canceled.” Some people in his comments section weighed in to deny the allegations, claiming that he makes his sexuality known online. He then clapped back, arguing that there’s nothing on his page that references his adult content or his sex life. “I promote business that’s it,” Mustang writes.

Read More: DaBaby In The Studio With Nas, Ab-Soul, And More

Man Alleges That People “Exposed” His Sexuality

Others took the opportunity to bring up some of DaBaby’s previous homophobic comments. In 2021, the rapper took the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, and left many offended after he dissed the LGBTQ+ community. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cellphone lighter up,” he shouted into the mic. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Some feel as though Mustang’s claims don’t seem far-fetched based on DaBaby’s past. His allegations remain unconfirmed, however, the rapper could be in some hot water if they’re proven to be true. DaBaby has yet to respond to the situation. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on DaBaby.

Read More: King Harris Complains About DaBaby And Sexyy Red’s Feature Prices

[Via]