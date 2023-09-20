Deion Sanders Invites DaBaby To Colorado, Offers Him A Spot On The Team

Deion Sanders has been exchanging social media pleasantries with DaBaby in recent days. It all began when DaBaby hit up Coach Prime while attendings the Panthers' loss to the Saints with his kids. “PRIME WE NEED YOU IN CAROLINA AFTER YOU BRING THAT CHAMPIONSHIP TO COLORADO. Hit my line coach, let’s talk. @deionsanders.” Deion responded some time later, inviting the rapper up to Boulder. “Lolololol. I’m good here. I need u here my brother. And bring the babies. Prime loves the kids.”

However, after video emerged of DaBaby showing of his skills, Sanders hit DaBaby once again. “Quick feet good release and u stacked the DB,” Sanders commented on the post. “We know you’re a Dogg so You got a offer to play At COLORADO. Let’s go Baby.” Colorado's next home game is against #5 USC in two weeks' time.

Will Prime Time Survive The Pac-12?

Regardless of whether walkout receiver DaBaby rolls up to Boulder, it's time for the Buffs to prove that they are the real deal. While a 3-0 record and #19 ranking in the AP Poll is nice, it's fair to say that Colorado has had a fairly favorable start to the season. They beat an overhyped TCU squad by three, crushed the ever-hapless Nebraska, and needed an 11-point comeback and double-overtime to beat a Colorado State team projected to finish 7th in the Mountain West. The team's upcoming slate of games will be a true test of what the squad is capable of.

For Colorado, Pac-12 play begins with a trip to #10 Oregon. The Ducks are projected to finish fourth in the conference and even received a first-place vote in preseason media voting. However, Colorado will be Oregon's first real test of the season as well after wins over Portland State, Texas Tech, and Hawai'i. After Oregon is a matchup against #5 USC, led by Heisman favorite Caleb Williams. Beyond that, the Buffs have four other (currently) ranked matchups in #22 UCLA, #14 Oregon State, #21 Washington State, and #11 Utah.

