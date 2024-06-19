Andre 3000 Reveals Smart Reason Why He Has An Instagram Account

Stacks actually posts... sometimes.

Andre 3000 is not a social media savvy person. He doesn't aspire to be. He doesn't engage with fans through posts, and he's never even had a Facebook profile under his name. The rapper does, however, have an Instagram account. It's an odd exception to make, especially given Andre's resistance to public attention has seemingly grown with age. You'd think he was a Myspace, Facebook kind of guy, not the IG kind. That being said, the rapper had a specific reason for getting an Instagram account.

Andre 3000 recently attended the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France. The acclaimed actor sat for a conversation with Meta's Alvin Bowles, and admitted that claimed his IG account in order to prevent other people from impersonating him. "I’ve never had a Facebook account," he told the panel crowd. "I only have Instagram to prevent people from stealing my name, but I’ve never posted anything." Three Stack's reasoning checks out, but he lied about never posting anything. He's actually made two posts in the last year alone. The first was a link to his solo album, New Blue Sun, and the second was a video of him at the dentist. We're also confused by the latter. "Summer teeth cleaning reminder," the caption reads.

Andre 3000 Has Only Posted Twice On Instagram

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 02: Andre 3000 performs New Blue Sun during the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

Andre 3000's allergy towards social media makes sense given his desire for privacy. He was one of the defining pop stars of the 2000s, yet he rejected the spotlight when Outkast unofficially split in 2006. He talked about the desire for privacy, and his reluctance to mess it up with a new album, during a chat with The Bitter Southerner. "I had to ask myself, Man, do you want to be noticed again," he admitted. "You know, if you haven’t done anything in a while, people kind of... It fizzles out. And I had to decide that I wanted to talk about the music more than I wanted to not be noticed, I guess."