Andre 3000 Has A Rap Album Stashed Away, Big Gipp Claims

In November of last year, Andre 3000 unveiled his latest project, New Blue Sun. He went in a new direction with the album, opting to omit bars completely in favor of instrumentals. While the project has been generally well-received by listeners, some can't help but hope for another rap album from the Outkast icon. Luckily, according to Big Gipp, he could have one tucked away.

During a recent interview with B High TV, the Goodie Mob member shared his thoughts on New Blue Sun. He praised Andre 3000 for the effort, calling it "some of the greatest finessing" that he's ever seen. Big Gipp went on to describe how the project opened new doors for Andre 3000, as well as others in the industry.

Big Gipp Weighs In On New Blue Sun

Big Gipp continued, revealing that while New Blue Sun was a breath of fresh air, Andre 3000 could drop a rap album whenever he pleased. "I’ma tell you something you don’t know," he began. "The bruh got a rap album. Bruh, if he wanted to rap, he got that. Organized Noize could go in they vault and pull out a 3000 album. It’s not about that. It’s about where we are in music right now. Him coming out rapping wasn’t gonna change nothing. It was just him joining what’s going on. Now, him coming out doing this and making this successful, he just broke the whole situation down to where now we can go in another direction."

"At the end of the day, for me, that’s great," he continued. "Because guess what? He can go out here in theaters, people gonna charge $100, $500, $1000 to see him play his flute. Right? He’s showing you another way to take music and grow gracefully as a man and an MC. 'Hey, I ain’t got to depend on rap for the rest of my career.'" What do you think of Big Gipp claiming that Andre 3000 has a rap album in the vault? What about his take on New Blue Sun? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

