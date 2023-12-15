Andre 3000 Recalls Meeting Prince, Thought He Was Throwing Shade

During his recent appearance on the Questlove Supreme podcast, Andre 3000 reflected on meeting Prince at an LA club ahead of his 2016 death. According to the Outkast star, he wasn't sure whether the icon was a fan of his work or not, making for a pretty nerve-wracking encounter.

“I [had] met Prince in passing. [Around the time of] The Love Below, I lived in L.A. I remember me and the homie goin’ out to a club on Sunset [Boulevard]," he began. “So I got over to this booth, and it’s Prince, and he’s sitting. And I’m very nervous, man. He motions his hand [to sit down]. I sat down and I didn’t know what to say. He could tell that I didn’t know what to say.”

Andre 3000 On Nerve-Wracking Prince Encounter

“So I’m sitting there, and he starts talking about ‘Hey Ya,’” he continued. “But what he said, I didn’t know how to take it, if he was taking a dig at me or what. He said, ‘I like that song, 'Hey Ya,' man, like, I thought I was the only person who did songs in those tempos.’ That’s what he said to me. I didn’t know if he was like, ‘Mmm. Take that, n***a.’ I didn’t know how to take it; this is my hero."

“The album had just come out, and we were trying to figure out the next single. And so I didn’t know what to say him, so I said, ‘Hey, have you heard the album?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I heard it.’ I say, ‘Well, what do you think the next single should be?’ Then he said another Prince thing; he said, ‘In my day, we only had one shot.’ Basically, he was saying, it don’t matter now, whatever you do, it don’t matter. And I didn’t know how to take that either. It’s like, okay, cool,” he added. What do you think of Andre 3000 revealing that he thought Prince was throwing shade the first time they met? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

