The LOX Label Andre 3000 The “Greatest Ever” & Plead For Him To Return To Rap

The LOX want Andre 3000 to return to hip-hop after the Outkast rapper recently released his debut studio album, New Blue Sun, as an instrumental project. Appearing on The Breakfast Club without Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P reflected on Andre's latest effort and labeled him the greatest of all time while doing so.

“Nah, so much to talk about Dre,” Sheek said. “It’s a lot, man. Just how you word it and put it. You don’t gotta — of course we not talking about being in the hallways or trapping and all that too much but it’s a lot. Let us know what you been going through.”

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch of The Lox perform onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Styles added: “Rap about his travels. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it. He could’ve rapped over the flute beats. Straight up. I think rapping about what is he gonna rap about is a good point-of-view. It gives different people different perspectives.” As for why Andre decided against rapping on the new record, he explained during an interview with GQ that doing so wouldn't feel genuine. “Sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way,” Dre admitted. “I’m 48 years old. And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.'”

Elsewhere in The LOX's appearance on The Breakfast Club, they discussed rap lyrics being used as evidence in the courtroom, Diddy's recent lawsuits, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Andre 3000 on HotNewHipHop.

